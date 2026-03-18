C’garh: 3 Sanitation Workers Die After Being Exposed To Toxic Gas

RAIPUR: Three sanitation workers died after being exposed to the toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred at around eight pm on Tuesday, officials said.

“Prima facie, it appears that they died after inhaling poisonous gas inside the tank”, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Amol Manji (25), G Sendhe (35), and Pero Kumar (22).

One of them first entered the sewage tank for cleaning.

The other two workers went inside the tank one after another when the first one did not respond, officials said.

The kin of the slain workers gathered at the hospital after learning about the incident and created a ruckus while accusing the management of the hospital of not taking adequate security measures like providing oxygen masks to the labourers before employing them in the sewage tank cleaning work.

The hospital management later clarified that the task has been outsourced.

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday ordered that cleaning of the sewage will be undertaken only with the permission of the local municipality.

The sanitation works will be done only by the skilled workers with the help of machines, the order by the state government said.