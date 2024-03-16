Top
C’garh : 3 Maoists Gunned Down in Bastar Over 2 Days

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
16 March 2024 5:13 PM GMT
Manjhi was the eighth BJP leader to have been killed by Maoists in the state in the past one year. (AFP PHOTO / Noah SEELAM)
In another incident, two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district in south Bastar late on Friday night. (Representational Image)

Raipur: Three Maoists were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Bastar in Chhattisgarh over the last two days, police said on Saturday.

A Maoist was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Khaknar jungle under Koylibeda police station in Kanker district under Bastar, police said.

Body of the ultra was recovered along with a sub-machine gun and explosives at the encounter site by security personnel, police said.

In another incident, two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district in south Bastar late on Friday night.

The encounter had taken place in Bedere forest in the district, police said.

About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

