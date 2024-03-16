C’garh : 3 Maoists Gunned Down in Bastar Over 2 Days

Raipur: Three Maoists were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Bastar in Chhattisgarh over the last two days, police said on Saturday.

A Maoist was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Khaknar jungle under Koylibeda police station in Kanker district under Bastar, police said.

Body of the ultra was recovered along with a sub-machine gun and explosives at the encounter site by security personnel, police said.

In another incident, two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district in south Bastar late on Friday night.

The encounter had taken place in Bedere forest in the district, police said.