Chhattisgarh: 3 Hardcore Maoists Return to Mainstream

Raipur: Three hardcore Maoists on Saturday laid down arms in Bastar in Chhattisgarh even as security forces are expecting more mass surrender of Naxals before the March 31 deadline to eradicate Leftwing Extremism closes.

The three surrendered Naxals were Radhika Kunjam and Sandeep Kodiyam, both in the rank of area committee member of Maoists, and Renu Paida, who was in the rank of party member (PM).

They surrendered with two SLRs and one .303 rifle, police said.

The three Maoists surrendered in Kanker in north Bastar.

As many as nine hardcore Maoists surrendered in Kanker in the last three days, police said.

“The remaining Maoists have no option but to surrender. They do not have much time to take the decision to surrender and get rehabilitated to lead a peaceful life”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said, referring to the March 31 deadline for them to lay down arms.

Intelligence sources said that the state government is in touch with at least two dozen Maoists including some senior local leaders through various sources to make them surrender.

“Several local Maoists who still confined themselves in their hideouts in south Bastar are in a dilemma whether to surrender. However, efforts are on to convince them that they have no other option but to surrender since Naxalism now ceases to exist”, the police officer said.

Sources disclosed to this newspaper that the remaining Naxals are being approached through their former colleagues, social activists, local civic body representatives and even a select local journalists.

“Security forces have been alerted not to engage with the Maoists in the jungles when they come out of their hideouts to surrender”, a police officer disclosed to this newspaper, requesting not to be quoted.

The state government is also planning to run a campaign to persuade the jailed Naxals to surrender through the former Maoists, according to Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio.