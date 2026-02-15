C’garh : 3 CoBRA Commandos, Car Driver Killed In Road Mishap

Raipur: In a tragic incident, three CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) jawans and the car driver were on Saturday killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a truck, parked roadside, at Khapri bypass road in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district.

The car carrying five people, including the driver, from Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, to Raipur in Chhattisgarh hit the stationary truck and was mangled, police said.

Another jawan, identified as Abhiman Rai, travelling in the car was injured and rushed to Raipur for advanced medical attention.

The passengers of the ill-fated car were removed from its wreckage with much difficulty, police said.

The three slain jawans have been identified as sub-inspector Umed Singh, head constable Mukesh Kumar, and constable Raj Kumar, while the deceased civilian driver has been identified as Hiralal Nagar, according to Dhamtari district superintendent of police Suraj Singh Parihar.

The CoBRA personnel had availed leave to visit their homes.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed shock and sorrow over the demise of the three COBRA jawans, describing it ‘deeply disturbing’.

‘The sad demise of our brave soldiers, dedicated to the service of the nation, is extremely painful. This is an irreparable loss. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief’, he said.