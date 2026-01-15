C’garh: 29 Naxals Surrender In Sukma, Maoists’ Support System In Darbha Division Dismantled

Raipur: In a significant development, 29 Naxals on Wednesday surrendered in Sukma under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, dismantling the support system of Maoists in Darbha Division, involved in the 2013 Jheeram Ghati attack in which 28 Congress leaders were killed.

The surrendered 29 Naxals were the support system of top-level Maoists in Bastar, being engaged in facilitating their meetings, arranging food for them, planting improvised explosive devices (IED) under bridges and roads, a senior police officer said.

Key among the surrendered Maoists was Podiam Budhra, head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) carrying Rs two lakh bounty.

The other cadres were members of DAKMS, militia, and Jantana Sarkar wings of Maoists, police said.

“With their surrender, the support system of Maoists in Darbha Division has been dismantled”, Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.

The security camp at Gagunda area, established recently, has facilitated the surrender of these Maoists, he added.

“Gogunda area, owing to its difficult and remote terrain, was earlier considered a safe and strategic base for the Maoists’ Darbha Division. But after the security camp was established, the Maoist stronghold was effectively dismantled”, he said.

Once considered a dreaded unit of Maoists, Darbha Division was involved in the attack on a Congress convoy in May 2013 at Jheeram Ghati in Bastar district in which 32 people including 28 Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh were massacred.

