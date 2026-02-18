C’garh: 22 Naxals Surrender In Sukma, 4th Mass Surrender Of Maoists In The Year So Far

Raipur: In a fresh mass surrender of Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region ahead of the March 31 deadline to end Leftwing extremism, 22 Maoists on Tuesday laid down arms in Sukma.

This was the fourth mass surrender of Naxals in Bastar the current year so far.

The surrendered Maoists, who included a woman, included a GRD (Gram Raksha Dal) militia commander, members of RPC (Revolutionary People’s Committee), a jungle committee president, a Janatana Sarkar functionary, and a member of KAMS (Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan).

All of them are residents of remote areas in Sukma district under south Bastar, according to Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan.

With this, a total 226 Maoists have surrendered in the Bastar region in the current year so far.

As many as 22 Maoists were killed and 72 were arrested in the region during the period.

Union home minister Amit Shah has declared that Maoism in the country will be eradicated by March 31 this year.