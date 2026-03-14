C’garh: 2-Day “Adi Parab 2026’ Kicks Off , To Showcase Art And Culture Of Tribal Races Of India

Raipur: The two-day tribal cultural festival ‘Adi Parab 2026- From Tradition to Identity’ kicked off here on Friday.

The event is being organized on the vision and direction of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai to provide a national platform for the rich tribal culture, art and traditions of Chhattisgarh, a spokesman of the state government said.

The programme is being held by the state tribal development department jointly with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Along with the 43 tribal communities of Chhattisgarh, tribal groups from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are participating in the event.

The objective of the festival is to promote tribal identity, preservation of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge.

Tribal artists, artisans and community representatives from across the state and other parts of the country are taking part in the festival.

The event will showcase tribal art, traditions, handicrafts, folklife and cultural diversity on a common platform.

As part of the festival, ‘Adi- Pradhan Tribal Attire Show’ will be organized during the festival period.

For the first time, the traditional attire and cultural features of 43 tribal communities of the state will be showcased on the single platform, the spokesman said.

The festival also will host ‘Adi Rang- Tribal Painting Festival’, and ‘Adi Haat- Tribal Craft Fair’, where tribal handicrafts, forest produce and traditional products of Chhattisgarh will be displayed.