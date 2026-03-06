10 People Killed, 3 Dozen Others Injured In 2 Separate Bus Accidents

Raipur: Ten people, including a number of women and children, were on Friday killed and over three dozen others injured in two separate bus accidents in Chhattisgarh, police said.

In the first incident, a passenger bus was hit by a speeding truck in Bhatapara Sigma area of Baloda Bazar district, leaving five passengers, including women and children, dead and a dozen others injured.

The accident occurred on the National Highway near the village of Darchura, police said.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Raipur.

Some of them were said to be in critical condition, police said.

In another incident, a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned at Tapkara under Jashpur district, leaving five people dead and two dozen others injured.

The bus mangled after the accident and several passengers, trapped inside the overturned bus, had to be extricated, police said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Kunkuri government hospital.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the two accidents and ordered the local administrations to arrange proper medical treatments for the injured.