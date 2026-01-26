C’garh: 10 Jawans Injured In Serial IED Blasts In Bijapur, Tricolour Unfurled For First Time Over Atop Karregutta Hills & 47 Villages In Bastar

RAIPUR: At least ten jawans were injured in serial improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the Karregutta Hills area in Bijapur district under Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Usoor area late on Sunday when the security personnel were sanitizing the area, police said.

“Nine jawans of district reserve guards (DRG) and a commando of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were injured in serial IED blasts, planted by Maoists. At least six IEDs detonated in the incident”, a senior police officer of Bastar told this newspaper on Monday.

The incident occurred when security forces were sanitizing the area to pave way for unfurling the Tricolour over Karregutta Hills on the occasion of the Republic Day on Monday, the police officer added.

Sources disclosed that the IEDs seemed to have been planted very recently to target the security forces since the area was de-mined during the April-May 2025 anti-Naxal operations in the Karregutta Hills that lasted over a month, leading to killing of 31 Maoists and recovery of huge cache of weapons and Maoists’ gun making factories.

All the ten injured jawans were airlifted to Raipur for better treatment and all of them were out of danger now, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Tricolour was unfurled for the first time over the Karregutta Hills, once used by Maoists as their hideout-cum- training ground-cum-weapon making site, as well as in the 47 villages in Bastar which were till recently under the control of Maoists.

Forty-seven villages across the districts of Bijapur, Naraynapur, and Sukma-where the national festivals could never be celebrated earlier- observed Republic Day for the first time on Monday.

“The occasion marks a significant milestone in the democratic restoration of Bastar”, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Last year, Republic Day celebrations were held in 53 villages, where the national festivals were never celebrated till then and this year, 47 more such villages have joined the democratic tradition.

Establishment of security camps in these areas have paved the way for the celebration of the national festival in these villages.