Certificate Woes: Private Colleges Leave Students Stranded

Hyderabad: Private colleges have come under intense scrutiny for withholding certificates, including provisional certificates (PC) and consolidated marks memos citing non-reimbursement of their fee by the government, leaving students stranded when they apply for higher education courses or want to study abroad.

Kiranmayee P. said her sister had recently received admission to the University of Hohenheim in Germany. Her dreams are on hold as the college demands an APS (Akademische Prüfstelle) certificate which acts as a bridge between the Indian and German educational systems and visa application process. "Only if the government intervenes, will the college give her original documents that will help secure the APS. We have asked for an extension to be able to join by July," she told Deccan Chronicle.



Affected students and their parents are appealing for urgent intervention to resolve the deadlock. Questions regarding the legality of withholding certificates and the responsibility of educational institutions to prioritise student welfare have been raised.



"The plight of students whose certificates are withheld highlights the need for systemic reforms in the education sector. The government can make announcements but that doesn't ensure the immediate release of certificates by colleges,” said Ravikant Verma, an assistant professor whose son had to run around offices to get his certificate so his onboarding at his first job could take off.

He wanted a system to ensure that the students' rights are protected, and their aspirations are not compromised by bureaucratic hurdles and financial disputes.