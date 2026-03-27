Ceremonial Timber Cutting For Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Yatra Begins In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ceremonial cutting of timber for the construction of the sacred chariots for the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced with traditional fervour on Friday, marking a key milestone in preparations for one of India’s grandest religious festivals.

In keeping with age-old customs, the ritual was initiated on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, considered sacred for beginning such spiritual activities. The proceedings began with the ceremonial arrival of the revered Agnya Mala—a garland symbolising divine consent from the Jagannath Temple—formally signifying the Lord’s approval for the chariot construction.

Following Vedic chants and traditional rituals, the timber cutting commenced at the Khapuria Government Timber Mill in Cuttack. In the initial phase, three logs of 'Dhaura' wood, each approximately 12 feet in length, were cut with precision. The wood is considered essential for crafting various structural components of the chariots. Officials indicated that further processing of timber will continue in a phased and meticulously supervised manner, strictly adhering to ritualistic norms and traditional craftsmanship.

Senior officials and servitors associated with the temple administration were present during the ceremony, including the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Padhee, along with the Rath Maharana and other key functionaries. Their presence ensured that every stage of the process complied with both religious traditions and administrative protocols.

The commencement of timber cutting marks the beginning of the intricate and sacred process of constructing the three towering chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. Renowned for its precision and spiritual significance, the chariot-building tradition is carried forward by skilled artisans who inherit this knowledge through generations.

The ritual launch of timber cutting not only signals the countdown to the globally celebrated festival but also underscores Odisha’s enduring cultural and spiritual legacy, which continues to draw devotees and visitors from across the world.