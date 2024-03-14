Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj convened a meeting with district level Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) representatives from 31 districts of Telangana state on Wednesday and urged them to work seamlessly to reach improved voter turnout.

The CEO emphasised the need for effective strategies to bolster voter turnout in the upcoming Parliament elections. With Parliament elections looming, Vikas Raj stressed the importance of adopting focused measures to increase voter participation and setting clear objectives for enhanced turnout.

The one-day conference aimed to facilitate knowledge sharing and inspire officers to execute successful SVEEP campaigns to amplify voter engagement.

Highlighting the motto "Greater participation for Stronger Democracy," CEO Vikas Raj emphasized the imperative of prioritizing the inclusion of marginalized sections such as Persons with Disability (PwD), Third Gender, Senior citizens (above 85 years), PVTGs, and other tribal groups in SVEEP initiatives.