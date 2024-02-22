CEO Directs Implementation of SVEEP Micro-plans to Boost Voter Participation

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed the nodal officers of the Systematic Voters' Education & Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in all districts of AP to implement the micro-plans in accordance with the local conditions.

The aim, he said, is to increase voter participation in the general elections in the state.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Election Commission of India to Vijayawada, a review meeting was held by the CEO with the SVEEP nodal officers of all districts at the state secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Meena said there were SVEEP programmes at the national and state levels and the Election Commission is giving top priority to their implementation.

“However, there is a need to prepare and implement SVEEP micro-plans according to the local conditions at the district level as well as the constituencies and polling stations. Those who live in apartments in cities, workers in many companies, IT employees, students and the inhabitants of tribal areas are not paying much attention to exercising their right to vote,” he said.

Santhosh Kumar, member-secretary to the Election Commission, said SVEEP programmes should be implemented on a wider scale to further increase the voting percentage. SVEEP nodal officers of all districts should sensitize every single voter whose name appears in the voters list, to exercise their right to vote properly, he said.

He said the polling centres that recorded the lowest turnout in the 2019 elections should be identified, the reasons for that analyzed and appropriate steps taken to increase the voter turnout in those centres.