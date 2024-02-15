CEO Asks to Apply for Voter Enrolment

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Wednesday asked eligible graduates to apply for enrolment as voter for the MLC graduate’s constituency for the Warangal-Khammam and Nalgonda. Form 18 is used for the purpose.

The draft rolls which will be published on February 24 for the process that ended on February 6. However, the receipt of applications in Form 18 is an ongoing process and has not been stopped. Eligible unenrolled electors can submit their applications for enrolment in Form 18.

All applications submitted up to March 14 will be disposed of during the period of claims and objections. The final roll will be published on April 4.