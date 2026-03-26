Centre To Build 100 New Airports

New Delhi: Revamping the regional air connectivity initiative, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a modified UDAN ((Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme with a total outlay of ₹28,840 crore for ten years to strengthen regional aviation infrastructure and connectivity. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 100 airports would be developed from currently unserved airstrips in coordination with state governments, with an estimated cost of ₹12,159 crore over eight years.

The scheme also proposes the construction of 200 modern helipads at a cost of ₹15 crore each, amounting to ₹3,661 crore. These facilities will mainly be developed in priority and aspirational districts to improve last-mile connectivity and strengthen emergency response systems. To address the shortage of small aircraft and helicopters, the government also plans to procure two HAL Dhruv helicopters for Pawan Hans and two Dornier aircraft for Alliance Air.



