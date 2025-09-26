Centre To Borrow ₹6.77 Lakh Crore In H2 FY26; Total FY Borrowing Lowered

New Delhi: The government on Friday said that the Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in the second half of the fiscal year 2025-26 (H2) through dated securities, including Rs 10,000 crore through issuance of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs). Total borrowing for the current financial year has been estimated at Rs 14.82 lakh crore, with borrowings of Rs 8 lakh crore planned for the first half of the current financial year, according to the finance ministry.

As per the ministry, in the Budget for 2025-26, the government planned a gross borrowing of Rs 14.82 lakh crore. However, it has borrowed Rs 5,000 crore less in the first half (April-September) and lowered the estimates for H2 (October-March) by a similar amount. Thus, the total borrowing for the current fiscal is estimated to be lower at Rs 14.72 lakh crore.



“The Government of India plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in the second half of the fiscal year 2025-26 (H2: FY 2025-26) through dated securities, including Rs 10,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," a finance ministry statement said.



In the first half, the government had planned to borrow Rs 8 lakh crore, of which it borrowed Rs 7.95 lakh crore. The gross market borrowing of Rs 6.77 lakh crore will be completed through 22 weekly auctions till March 6, 2026.

Reacting on the borrowing data, economic affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur said that the total gross borrowing for the year is now Rs 14.72 lakh crore, a shade lower than the initial estimates. “I would like to re-emphasise that the government is committed to meeting the fiscal deficit target,” Thakur said.



The government aims to bring down the fiscal deficit, which is the gap between expenditure and revenue, to 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26 from 4.8 per cent in FY25