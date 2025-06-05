Centre Tells States, UTs to Help Poor Prisoners

New Delhi: The Central government has urged all states and Union Territories to use funds from a central scheme to provide financial assistance to poor prisoners who are unable to secure bail or release from prison due to non-payment of fines caused by financial hardship. In a letter to states and UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs advised them to draw from the funds made available by the ministry to support eligible prisoners under the Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme, introduced in May 2023.

The funds are disbursed through the Central Nodal Agency (CNA), with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) designated as the nodal agency for the purpose.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced the 'Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme' in May 2023, with the objective of providing financial assistance to states and UTs to offer relief to poor prisoners who are unable to secure bail or release from prison due to non-payment of fines on account of financial constraints,” the ministry stated in the communication.

The ministry noted that, despite repeated follow-ups, many states and UTs have not identified eligible prisoners or extended the scheme’s benefits to them, resulting in funds remaining unutilised. It added that although a few states and UTs have made use of the funds, the overall implementation has been unsatisfactory, even though detailed guidelines and a standard operating procedure (SOP) have already been provided.

As per the guidelines, states and UTs were advised to establish an Empowered Committee in each district and an Oversight Committee at the state headquarters level. These committees are responsible for approving financial aid for eligible prisoners.

The government has allocated Rs 20 crore annually under the scheme, which states and Union Territories can use to help poor prisoners secure their release from jail.