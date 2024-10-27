Centre Tells Meta, X to Block Threats

New Delhi: Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to domestic airlines, the government has issued an advisory to social media platforms such as Meta and X to remove misinformation, report threats, and assist authorities within stipulated timelines.

The Centre has also reminded intermediaries about their obligations under IT rules and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and warned of “consequential action” if norms are not complied with. Talking tough with the social media intermediaries, The government said platforms are obligated under IT Rules, 2021 to timely assist authorised government agencies in investigations and cybersecurity “not later than 72 hours”.

The advisory made it amply clear that any non-compliance with 'due diligence' requirements will lead to revocation of protection (the safe harbour shield against third party content) under section 79 and may invite “consequential action” under any law. Turning up the heat on intermediaries, the Ministry of Eletcronics and IT's (MeitY) advisory underlined the responsibility of social media platforms to crack down on spread of hoax bomb threats.

The latest move by IT Ministry assumes significance as more than 275 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats in the past 12 days. Most of the threats were issued through social media. On Friday alone, over 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats.