Centre Slashes Import Duties on Cotton, Blueberries, and Turkeys

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it has fully exempted customs duty on import of extra long staple cotton, and has cut duties on specified varieties of imported blueberries, cranberries and frozen turkeys, according to the finance ministry.



"The import duty on certain items of blueberries and cranberries from 30 per cent to 10 per cent in some cases and 5 per cent in other cases. Similarly, import duty pertaining to meat and edible offal of turkeys, were also reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent effective Tuesday,” the ministry said in a notification.

However, the officials are of the view that the duty rate changes on frozen turkey, specified cranberries and blueberries and their processed products are to implement the recommendation of the department of commerce following a mutually agreed solution between India and the US.