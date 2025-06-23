Centre Plans High-Level Committee to Counter Anti-India Narratives Abroad

New Delhi:In a strategic shift towards a more inclusive and bipartisan approach in shaping India’s global image, the Narendra Modi government is now considering the formation of a high-level committee to counter anti-India narratives on international platforms. In a bid to ensure broader credibility and avoid the impression of government-driven propaganda, the proposed committee is likely to include representatives from all major political parties and be chaired by an Opposition MP, someone who is “articulate, erudite and well-versed in global affairs”. Speculation is rife that the committee could be formed by the end of July.

Sources revealed that the idea of forming the committee emerged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with members of the all-party delegations after their return from the global outreach following “Operation Sindoor”. The delegations, tasked with presenting India’s perspective and rationale behind its military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, reported growing concern over how India is being portrayed internationally.



It was revealed that in certain neighbouring countries, sections of the Indian and global intelligentsia, Left-leaning liberals and some Opposition leaders have been “actively shaping a negative narrative” about India over the past many years -- ranging from allegations of human rights violations and suppression of minority voices to criticism of what they describe as an “erratic foreign policy”.



The members of the proposed committee are expected to engage proactively with foreign leaders, legislators, policy influencers and international institutions to counter and clarify any misinformation or anti-India narratives circulating globally. Their role will involve sustained “diplomatic outreach”, “fact-based advocacy” and “strategic communication” aimed at “reinforcing India’s position on key issues and ensuring that the country’s perspective is accurately represented on the world stage.



The government has started shortlisting the names of some Opposition MPs deemed suitable to lead the proposed panel. While declining to reveal specific details, a senior BJP leader hinted that one of the frontrunners could prove controversial, potentially upsetting the Congress, the main Opposition party. Refusing to disclose details, a senior BJP leader indicated that one of the names being zeroed in on was likely to upset the main Opposition party, the Congress.

