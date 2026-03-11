Centre Orders Security For LPG Supply Chain

New Delhi: Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states and Union Territories to review the supply and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid reports of possible shortages linked to developments in West Asia.

Officials said the meeting reviewed the LPG supply situation across the country and discussed measures to ensure uninterrupted availability for domestic consumers.

The home secretary referred to the LPG Control Order issued on March 8, which directs refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise supply for household consumers.

States and Union Territories were informed that restrictions had been imposed on the distribution of LPG to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. However, hospitals and educational institutions would not face such restrictions.

Mohan advised states and UTs to strengthen security for LPG supply chains and related infrastructure.

They were also directed to monitor local LPG supplies on a daily basis, take action against violations and maintain law and order.

States were asked to conduct awareness campaigns, including through oil marketing companies, to address public concerns and counter rumours about LPG shortages.

Authorities were also advised to closely monitor social media platforms and take prompt action against the spread of misinformation or circulation of misleading content.

The home ministry has also strengthened its control room, which will function round the clock with nodal officers from the ministries of information and broadcasting and petroleum and natural gas to facilitate fact-checking and immediate clarifications.

Secretaries from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, information and broadcasting and consumer affairs also attended the meeting.