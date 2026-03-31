Centre Notifies Solid Waste Rules, 2026

HYDERABAD: The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has issued the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, marking a major overhaul of India’s waste framework. Published in the Gazette on January 27, the rules take effect from April 1, replacing the 2016 regulations.

The revised norms stress circular economy principles and extended producer responsibility, with mandatory four‑stream segregation of waste at source — wet, dry, sanitary and special care. Bulk waste generators must now meet extended responsibility obligations, ensuring proper collection, transport and scientific processing.

Transparency measures include a centralised online portal to track waste from collection to disposal. Roles have been clearly defined for local bodies, state governments and central ministries. Industrial units must increase use of refuse derived fuel from five to 15 per cent over six years.

The rules also expedite land allocation for processing facilities, mandate audits, and impose time‑bound plans to clear legacy waste. Landfilling restrictions have been tightened, with special provisions for hilly regions and islands. Environmental compensation will be enforced under the polluter pays principle.