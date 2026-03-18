Centre: LPG Supply Concern Persists Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said LPG shortages remain a concern amid the West Asia conflict, though online booking has improved, and announced additional allocation of commercial LPG to states and Union Territories to support transition to piped natural gas (PNG).

At an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said states could receive an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG if they facilitate long-term transition from LPG to PNG.

She outlined incentive-linked allocations, stating: “Similarly, a two per cent additional allocation will be done for issuing orders to grant deemed CGD permissions. Three per cent additional allocation for introducing the ‘dig and restore scheme’ for CGD entities and four per cent additional allocation for reducing the annual rental/lease charges,” Sharma said.

“One per cent additional allocation will be provided for the formation of state and district level committees for the approval of city gas distribution (CGD) applications and resolving grievances,” she added.

On supply, Sharma said, “More than 2,300 surprise inspections were carried out by OMCs on March 17, 2026. Around 30 states have established their state control rooms, and 22 states have also operationalised district control rooms.”

Separately, the government said Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki reached Mundra port in Gujarat after sailing from Fujairah in the UAE despite reported attacks on the terminal, taking the number of vessels transiting the conflict-affected region to four.

According to official sources, the tanker was carrying 80,886 tonnes of crude oil and completed its voyage on Wednesday after departing Fujairah Port following the incident. “Jag Laadki is the second vessel from the war zone to have reached Adani group's Mundra port. Previously, LPG tanker Shivalik reached the port on Monday,” the sources said.

“It is also learnt that Adani-owned Mundra port provided the safe berthing of the vessel and maritime coordination in safeguarding vital energy lifelines of India and all remaining 22 Indian seafarers onboard are reported safe. Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the west side of the strait and 4 on the east side. In the last week, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety,” they said.

Sources said over 500 tanker vessels remain within the Persian Gulf, including crude, oil product and chemical carriers. “These include 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical/product tankers, 52 chemical tankers and 53 other tanker types. Iran may be allowing select vessels to transit the strait after verification. At least 4 vessels have transited outbound the strait in the last couple of days with a short diversion via the Larak-Qeshm Channel,” they added.