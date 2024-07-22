Centre Lifts 48-yr-Old Ban on Govt Staff Taking Part in RSS Activities

New Delhi: The Modi government lifted a 48-year-old ban on government employees participating in RSS activities, a restriction imposed by the Congress government in 1966.

The Opposition on Monday criticised the government's move even as the BJP defended the decision, stating the ban was originally imposed following massive anti-cow slaughter protests led by the RSS-Jana Sangh. The Congress, however, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to politicise government employees ideologically.

The BJP hailed the lifting of the ban, calling it appropriate and politically unbiased. The RSS echoed the sentiment, with spokesperson Sunil Ambekar stating that the decision would "strengthen the democratic system of Bharat," emphasising the RSS' long-standing commitment to nation-building and societal service.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the move, arguing it undermines the neutrality of public servants and the supremacy of the Constitution. He accused the BJP of using the RSS to exert control over constitutional and autonomous bodies and described the decision as a backdoor attempt to alter the Constitution.

“We know how BJP is using RSS to institutionally take over all constitutional and autonomous bodies. By lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, Modiji wants to politicise government offices and employees on an ideological basis.”

This will be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants in government offices and the supremacy of the Constitution, the Congress chief said.

Kharge also referenced historical opposition to the RSS, including its resistance to the national flag and its temporary ban after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. He warned that the government's actions are part of a broader strategy to tamper with constitutional principles.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal countered, saying the 1966 ban was politically motivated and criticised the Congress for its negative attitude towards nationalist organisations like the RSS. He accused the Opposition of appeasement politics and stated that the RSS is a patriotic organisation.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the decision, labelling it "absolutely wrong" and pointing out that the RSS' membership form does not acknowledge India's diversity, instead pledging allegiance to a Hindu Rashtra.