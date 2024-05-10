Centre Had Decided to Build an Airport in Odisha’s Paradip, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Bhubaneswar: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Centre has taken the decision to build an airport at Odisha’s Paradip at a cost of Rs 200 crore. He also informed that the Union government has also decided to improve physical infrastructure development of the state in a massive way.

Gadkari was here to campaign for BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Dr Sambit Patra and party’s Brahmagiri assembly seat nominee Upasana Mohapatra.

In an attempt to strike an emotional chord with the people, Gadkari started his address in Odia and said he visited Puri Srimandir and sought blessings of Lord Jagannath for the betterment of the country and making India the third largest economy in the world.

Referring to the perennial communication problem of Krushnaprasad area under Brahmagiri asse, he said he would do something for them and they should also do something for him by casting their votes for party candidates, Sambit Patra and Upasana Mohapatra.

“I declare that we are constructing a road from Tangi to Digha. Due to Chilika Lake and the wetland, there is a missing link between Gopalpur and Satapada. Due to this missing link, people are still using boats. Between National Highway 516 A and National Highway 316 A, a road will be constructed. An order has been given to prepare its DPR,” he said.

“The DPR for the 171-km-long six-lane road from Ratanpur to Digha to be constructed at the cost of Rs 8000 crore has been prepared and it will be built after the elections. Similarly, the DPR of 177-km-long four-lane road from Rameswar, Puri, Konark and Pardip to Ratanpur at a cost of Rs 8500 crore has also been prepared. This will improve the connectivity between Paradip and Dhamra port. The construction will start in October. Another DPR for a 65-km-long four-lane road from Jamjhari to Dhamra port to be built at the cost of Rs 2000 crore has also been prepared. Its tender will be floated after the elections. The DPR for the four-lane 87-km-long road from Cuttack-Paradip Port at the cost of Rs 2370 crore has been completed. Its construction will also start after the elections,” said the Minister.

“I am spending Rs 3 lakh crore for the development of roads in Odisha. I believe this will help the development of Odisha. I have done a lot for Paradip port. This has provided employment to youths. I also permitted the rail project worth Rs 3100 crore rail project from Paradip to Kalinganagar. We have also decided to build an airport at a cost of Rs 200 crore,” he said.