 Top
Home » Nation

Centre grants Rs 3,942 Crore To C’garh For Providing High-Tech Digital Connectivity To Gram Panchayats: Sai

Nation
4 March 2026 10:26 PM IST

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this on Wednesday.

Centre grants Rs 3,942 Crore To C’garh For Providing High-Tech Digital Connectivity To Gram Panchayats: Sai
x
Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai — DC Image

Raipur: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,942 crore to Chhattisgarh under the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) to link all the gram panchayats in the state through a sophisticated ‘ring topology’-based network.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this on Wednesday.

The sophisticated network will serve as a ‘lifeline’ for e-governance, ensuring more transparent and efficient public service delivery, he added.

Unlike the old linear systems, which have the potential of blackouts in the event of the cutting of just one cable, this ‘ring topology’-based network allows data to be rerouted instantly in the opposite direction, denying any disruption of digital services.

This high-tech network is necessary for Chhattisgarh considering the state’s rugged and remote terrains.

“It is a historic step towards digital empowerment of rural communities in Chhattisgarh”, the chief minister said.

It will prove to be a game-changer for social services, especially in facilitating telemedicine for remote villages and strengthening the reach of online education for students who suffered for irregular connectivity earlier.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai gram panchayats e-governance public service 
Rest of India Chhattisgarh Raipur 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X