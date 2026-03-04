Centre grants Rs 3,942 Crore To C’garh For Providing High-Tech Digital Connectivity To Gram Panchayats: Sai

Raipur: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,942 crore to Chhattisgarh under the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) to link all the gram panchayats in the state through a sophisticated ‘ring topology’-based network.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this on Wednesday.

The sophisticated network will serve as a ‘lifeline’ for e-governance, ensuring more transparent and efficient public service delivery, he added.

Unlike the old linear systems, which have the potential of blackouts in the event of the cutting of just one cable, this ‘ring topology’-based network allows data to be rerouted instantly in the opposite direction, denying any disruption of digital services.

This high-tech network is necessary for Chhattisgarh considering the state’s rugged and remote terrains.

“It is a historic step towards digital empowerment of rural communities in Chhattisgarh”, the chief minister said.

It will prove to be a game-changer for social services, especially in facilitating telemedicine for remote villages and strengthening the reach of online education for students who suffered for irregular connectivity earlier.