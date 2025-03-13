Centre Develops Roadmap for Peace in Ethnic Strife-Hit Manipur, MHA Informs Kuki-Zo Council

Guwahati: Amid the warning of the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) to the Kuki-Zo Council to withdraw its ongoing indefinite shutdown call, a team from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) led by its Northeast adviser A.K. Mishra met with both Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups in Manipur and explained to them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap for peace in ethnic strife-hit Manipur. Meanwhile, on Thursday, six Naga community MLAs met Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and pledged support for peace and stability.

During the meeting with the governor at the Raj Bhavan, the MLAs from the Naga community apprised Mr Bhalla of the problems faced by the common people, a statement from the governor's house said.

The MLAs assured that "they will extend their cooperation at every step to ensure peace" and expressed confidence that "the state will definitely return to peace and normalcy under the leadership of the governor," it added.

The six legislators were Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha and Janghemlung Panmei.

Representatives of the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, led by its co-convenor Naba Ningthoujam, also called on the governor and submitted a memorandum requesting "steps to be taken for the welfare of the internally displaced persons from the district who are residing in various relief camps".

Highlighting their grievances, they said the internally displaced persons are facing hardships, to which the governor assured them that their concerns will be addressed, the statement added.

During the meeting with the MHA team, the NPO strongly condemned the ongoing indefinite total shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas, now in its fifth day, and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

There has been an “indefinite shutdown” in Kuki-Zo areas since Saturday after one youth died and many others were injured after protestors clashed with security forces in Kangpokpi district. The incident took place on the first day that the government attempted to implement “free movement” through the highways. The groups have opposed the enforcement of this move until their political demand for separate administration is addressed.

The MHA team met Kuki-Zo groups in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, but the impasse over free movement and the blockade of highways in Kuki-Zo areas continued even after it.

Security sources said that the meeting was held at the DC office and was attended by members of different Kuki-Zo groups, including the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity, the Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council, and the Pherzawl and Jiribam-based Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee.

On Wednesday morning, the MHA representatives also met members of Meitei groups such as the Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS), the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal.

“During the meeting, we submitted a memorandum with five demands. For free movement along all highways, the rehabilitation of internally displaced people, stopping violence on civilians, and ascertaining the true demographic of Manipur,” said FOCS spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh.

Mr Singh told the media: "A FOCS delegation met the MHA adviser and other officials at the Old Secretariat (in Imphal) on Wednesday following an invitation, during which Mr Mishra informed them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap to end the ongoing conflict in the state and it will be implemented in phases."

The FOCS spokesperson further said: "Mr Mishra informed us that the roadmap includes surrender of weapons, reopening of roads and curbing activities of armed groups. In connection with this, on February 20, the governor had called for the surrender of all arms. Movement of all people on all roads of the state without any hindrances. These are part of the initial phase of the roadmap as per Mr Mishra."

Regarding the suspension of operations pact between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Mr Ngangbam said, "Mr Mishra said while the agreement has lapsed, it has not been abrogated. However, the agreement will be remodified and revised in due course."

The FOCS spokesperson said: “We presented five points to them, which include free movement of all people in the state without any hindrance. We also urged them to allow the rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons to their native places without any fear, initiate steps to stop gun attacks on villagers by armed groups and take steps to make a detailed study of the demography of Manipur and initiate dialogue.”

Meanwhile, the NPO urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore normalcy, warning that if the situation persists, the Naga people may be forced to take their own course of action, including legal measures.

The shutdown has paralysed commercial activities, with shops closed and several trucks stranded in the Senapati district. It is significant that Kuki-Zo women continue to enforce strict vehicle movement regulations in Kangpokpi, allowing only emergency services to pass.