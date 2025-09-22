Centre Denies Flagging Urdu Words in Hindi Broadcasts

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday dismissed as “misleading” media reports claiming that notices were issued to Hindi news channels for excessive use of Urdu words in their broadcasts.

In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check Unit clarified that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had only forwarded a viewer’s complaint to the concerned channels under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

“The channels have been instructed to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the Ministry duly informed, in accordance with the relevant regulations,” the post said.

An official explained that under the Act, a certain percentage of public grievances are routinely forwarded to the parties against whom complaints are received. “It is not a directive from the ministry, but merely a forwarding of a complaint,” the official clarified.

Earlier, reports in some sections of the media had claimed that the ministry had issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words and directed them to appoint language experts.