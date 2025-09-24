Centre Denies Bias In Grant Of Permanent Commission To Women Army Officers

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday denied allegations of discrimination in granting permanent commission (PC) to Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers compared with their male counterparts, assuring the Supreme Court that all parameters were being duly followed.

A three-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N. Kotiswar Singh questioned Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and the Army, on the matter. She informed the court that the policy decision was being followed in granting PC.

Countering the arguments of the women officers who had moved court, Bhati said the annual confidential reports (ACRs) of these officers were gender neutral and free of discrimination. The bench, however, told the ASG that women officers should not be made to feel they would not be considered for permanent commission.

Bhati added that this perception was misplaced, citing statistics since 1991 to show women officers were not discriminated against. “In the Army, we follow a very strict regime. There is no question of discrimination, as the selection board does not see the officer’s name,” she submitted.

Addressing arguments about non-consideration of “criteria appointments” or postings in difficult areas in the ACRs of women officers, Bhati said such postings were not decisive and officers were given average marks in those cases. “There are several aspects of the ACR that are considered when granting PC. Criteria appointments are not the sole factor,” she explained.

The women officers have contended that despite serving in difficult postings and participating in operations such as Galwan, Balakot, and the recent Operation Sindoor, they were overlooked for PC. A criteria appointment usually involves command of a post in a hostile area or operation.

Bhati further noted the shortage of good officers and pointed to the cap of 250 officers considered for PC, based on batch merit.

The bench, however, remarked that the policy appeared flawed, pointing out that SSC officers scoring 80 marks in one batch might be left out while those with 65 marks from another batch could be selected. The court will continue hearing submissions on Thursday.

On September 18, SSC women Army officers had informed the apex court that they faced discrimination in being denied permanent commission, despite serving in crucial operations like Galwan, Balakot, and Operation Sindoor.