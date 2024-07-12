Centre Declares June 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas

The Central Government on Friday declared June 25 as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas" in view of the emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi.

On June 25, 1975, Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency resulting in suspension of civil rights for nearly 2 years."A proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June, 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities; And whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India's resilient democracy," read the notification posted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," it added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."