Hyderabad: Hurdles for the long-pending construction of the skywalk at Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar in the city were cleared on Wednesday after the Union defence ministry approved the transfer of defence land to the state government for the construction of the skywalk.

Following this, HMDA announced the construction of a skywalk soon. The proposal to build the skywalk for the safety of pedestrians has been pending for a long time due to the non-allotment of defence land.

The defence ministry earlier had not agreed to give their lands located near the Rythu Bazar for years. Efforts made by the previous BRS government for the transfer of 0.51 acre of defence land were futile and the skywalk could take off.

As part of his measures to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took up the skywalk issue with defence minister Rajnath Singh during their meeting in Delhi on January 5.

The defence minister responded positively after the Chief Minister explained to him about the need to transfer the defence lands to the Telangana government. Revanth Reddy changed the design of the skyway in accordance with the suggestions of the Union government without disturbing the defence zone. The revised proposals have been sent to the Centre recently.

A total of 3,380 square yards of land will be handed over to the Telangana government. In lieu of transferred lands, the state government will provide infrastructure worth Rs.15.15 crore to the defence wing. The defence ministry also asked the state government to pay licence fee for some part of transferred lands for 10 years. The defence ministry agreed to hand over the land within four weeks.

With the skywalk, the traffic problem will be solved at Rythu Bazar junction which is the most important part of the Mumbai highway soon. The Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of this skywalk at the earliest.