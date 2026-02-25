Centre Blocks 5 OTT Platforms Over Obscenity

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene content, following due procedure under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The ministry of information and broadcasting directed internet service providers to disable access to MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu under provisions relating to obscenity.

Officials said the action was taken in accordance with existing legal provisions. “These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms. The action aligns with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the government authority to block online content for various reasons,” sources said.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the government to block public access to online content on specified grounds. The blocking orders have been communicated to service providers for compliance.