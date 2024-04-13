Centre asks e-commerce websites to remove Bournvita from health drink category

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an advisory to all e-commerce websites to remove drinks or beverages including Bournvita from the category of “Health Drinks”.



In its order, Rajesh Ranjan, Secretary to Government of India, said it came to the notice of the department that some drinks or beverages including Bournvita were categorized as “Health Drinks” on e-commerce sites or platforms.

He said National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act. 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CPCR Act-2005, concluded that there is no “Health Drink” defined under Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act-2006, rules and regulations as submitted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd.

In view of the above, all e-Commerce companies or portals are hereby advised to remove drink or beverages including Bournvita from the category of “Health Drinks” from their sites, the order said.

