Centre Appoints Directors For 6 IITs

Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India, appointed new directors for IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Goa, IIT Jodhpur and IIT BHU today. Appointment of IIT Hyderabad Director is kept in abeyance.

These positions have been lying vacant from 16 months to six months.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal has been appointed Director of IIT Kanpur.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal from IIT Madras has been appointed Director of IIT Guwahati.

Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal from IIT Kanpur is the new Director of IIT Jodhpur.

Prof. Sukumar Mishra and DS Katti have been appointed Directors of IIT Dhanbad and IIT Goa respectively.

Deputy Director of IIT Kharagpur Prof. Amit Patra has been appointed Director of IIT BHU.