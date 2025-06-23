Centre Alerts States Over Maoists Fleeing

New Delhi: Following intelligence inputs suggesting that Maoists are breaking into smaller groups and fleeing to neighbouring states in the wake of a sustained crackdown by security forces in Chhattisgarh, the Centre has directed police chiefs of adjoining states to maintain heightened vigil along state borders and enhance security measures.

The intelligence inputs warn that the Maoists' tactical retreat could allow them to regroup and recalibrate their strategy for a potential counter-offensive against security forces.

This threat assessment was discussed during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Raipur on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Directors General of Police (DGPs) from Chhattisgarh and its neighbouring states. They were instructed to scale up border surveillance, increase area domination, and intensify anti-Maoist operations in vulnerable regions.

The police chiefs of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha participated in the meeting.

According to intelligence sources, Maoist insurgents facing heavy pressure in Chhattisgarh are attempting to escape into Odisha and possibly further into Jharkhand to avoid capture. There are also indications of attempts to infiltrate into Telangana.

Following these alerts, security forces in Odisha have been put on high alert, particularly in forested areas adjacent to Chhattisgarh. They have been directed to step up area domination, intensify combing operations, and establish forward bases and camps to prevent Maoist regrouping.

Police forces in other neighbouring states have also been asked to adopt similar strategies to block Maoist escape routes from Chhattisgarh.

Sources indicate that Maoist presence in Chhattisgarh has now been reduced to a few strongholds, primarily in the Sukma-Bijapur belt and the dense Abhujmad forest. With their base areas shrinking and recruitment dwindling, the insurgents are reportedly struggling to maintain their operational strength.

"Since January, several central committee members of the banned organisation have been eliminated. Our current focus is on tracking down the remaining most-wanted Naxal leaders," said an official from the central security forces posted in Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists' retreat follows a series of major setbacks, including the recent killing of Nambala Keshavrao alias Basavaraju, India's top Maoist leader, who was shot dead last month during an encounter deep inside the Abhujmad forest development, seen as a significant blow to the Maoist leadership structure.