Central Consumer Protection Authority disposes 100 percent cases in 2022 and 2023

Hyderabad: Department of Consumer Affairs is continuously working for consumer protection and empowerment of consumers by enactment of progressive legislations.



It registered 109 per cent disposing as many as 1,86,902 cases in 2023 as against 105.45 per cent disposing 1,83,779 cases. The cases disposed during the year also include the cases disposed of, which were filed in the previous years.

Over 1,71,468 cases filed were in 2023 as against 1,74,280 cases in 2022 and 1,48,422 cases in 2021. With a view to modernize the framework governing the consumer protection in the new era of globalization, technologies, e-commerce markets etc, the Consumer Protection Act-1986 was repealed and Consumer Protection Act-2019 was enacted.

Section 90 and 91 of the Consumer Protection Act- 2019 provide for punishment for manufacturing for sale or for storing or selling or for distributing or importing any product containing an adulterant or spurious goods, which includes imprisonment or fine depending on the extent of injury to the consumer.

This was stated by Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, BL Verma in a written reply on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha. The Act provides for redressal of the grievances of consumer through specialized three-tier quasi-judicial agencies, now commonly known as ‘National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (NCDRC)’ at National level, ‘State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC)’ at State level, and ‘District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission(DCDRC)’ at District level.

The Act also provides for simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions, filing of a complaint by a consumer in the Consumer Commission having jurisdiction over the complainant’s place of residence or work or where the cause of action arises, or the place of business or residence of the opposite parties, e-filing, virtual hearing, deemed admissibility of complaints, if admissibility is not decided within 21 days of filing, provision of product liability etc.

Provision for filing cases online through e-Daakhil has been introduced in NCDRC and Consumer Commissions of 35 States or UTs at the district and state level for speedy and hassle-free resolution of cases.

Video Conferencing facility has been provided in Consumer Commissions at National and State level considering the geographical spread of consumer commissions and the difficulties faced by consumers in attending hearings due to distance, time and cost implications. This initiative is in sync with the digital transformation of the Indian legal system bringing justice at the doorstep of the consumer, according to the statement.