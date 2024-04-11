Celestial Fight with Cow Dung Cakes in Hand in Kurnool

Kurnool: The legendary love between Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalika Matha, followed by a dispute, manifests as a traditional tussle performed annually without any animosity. The show is between people who split instantly into two groups and fight with cow dung cakes in their hand, in Kairuppala village, Aspari mandal.



This unique tradition unfolds at the Veerabhadra Swamy temple on the day after the Ugadi festival every year. The event took place on Wednesday.



According to the temple’s history, Goddess Bhadrakali and Veerabhadra Swamy were lovers in Thretha Yugam. However, their love affair led to a conflict as Veerabhadra Swamy delayed marriage. This angered the devotees of Goddess Bhadrakali, who felt he betrayed her.



During the festival, devotees of Ammavaru try to insult Veerabhadra Swamy by pelting him with cow dung cakes. Despite pleas from his devotees to avoid the temple of Ammavaru, the swamy moves ahead, and the devotees of Ammavaru throw cow dung cakes at him as planned.



This results in a bitter fight between the two sides. The tradition continued for centuries.



Legend also has it that Lord Brahma intervened to pacify the two factions, ordering those hit in the battle to visit the temples of Goddess Bhadrakali and Veerabhadra Swami to seek forgiveness. He promised to install two idols in the same temple and organise a Kalyanam for them.

As part of the tradition, devotees organise the Kalyanam of Veerabhadra Swamy and Mahakali Ammavaru after the Pidakala Samaram.



Every year, during the Ugadi celebrations, members of a Reddy family from Karumanchi village arrive on horseback in a procession to perform a special pooja. Shortly after this, villagers split into two groups and engage in the cow dung cake tussle.



This tradition, occurring annually, draws devotees from Telugu states and Karnataka. This year too, it unfolded in the village as part of the age-old custom.



Kairuppala resident N Bhadram emphasized that the traditional tussle with cow dung cakes is viewed solely as a sacred ritual.

Despite the apparent conflict during the event, there is no lingering animosity, and participants reconcile themselves as brothers afterward. This tradition has been upheld since the time of their forefathers, he said.

Police have deployed forces to prevent any incident during the event. Additionally, they have arranged medical assistance to tend to any devotees injured during the cow dung cake fight.