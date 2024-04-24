Celestial bath marks grand finale of Tirumala Vasanthotsavam

Tirupati: The annual three-day Vasanthotsavam festival at Tirumala concluded in grand style on Tuesday with the sacred Snapana Tirumanjanam ceremony. During the ceremony, the nine processional deities were given a celestial bath at the Vasantha Mandapam.



Devotees thronged the venue to witness the auspicious event, which marked the culmination of the spring festival celebrations at the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

As part of the ritual, the utsava murtis (processional deities) of Lord Malayappa Swamy, his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, Hanuman, Lord Krishna, and Rukmini Devi were brought in a grand procession to the Vasanthotsava Mandapam.

Accompanied by Vedic hymns, priests bathed and adorned the deities during the Snapana Tirumanjanam ceremony, creating a divine spectacle for the thousands of devotees who had gathered for the occasion. The Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala personally oversaw the two-hour-long ceremony held in the afternoon.

Following the celestial bath, the murtis were carried back to the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple in an elaborate procession atop three golden palanquins, leaving the devotees awestruck.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and other temple officials participated in the grand finale celebrations of the Vasanthotsavam.