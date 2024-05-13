Celebrities' Wardrobe Choices Spark Political Frenzy on Social Media

Visakhapatnam: Social media was taken over by a curious trend on election day – by way of a commentary on celebrities' wardrobe choices as they turned up at polling booths.

To start with, a post on the Actual India website featured Tollywood superstar NTR sporting a blue shirt while casting his vote.

The caption, "NTR wearing blue, is that a statement?" sparked a frenzy among netizens, with some YSRC followers interpreting the blue attire as a subtle endorsement of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party, whose flag has a blue shade.

When another Tollywood heavyweight, Mahesh Babu, was spotted wearing blue, a user tweeted, "This is not a coincidence, this is of confidence in Jagan."

The hashtag #BlueWave soon started trending, with many jumping on to the bandwagon to dissect the fashion choices of celebrities and their alleged political affiliations.

However, this didn't go unchallenged. Followers of other parties quickly retaliated, trolling each other and referencing other celebrities and politicians who were seen wearing yellow and red.

The trend reached new heights when a photo of the chief minister’s wife, YS Bharathi, surfaced, showing her wearing red and white.

Jana Sainikas were quick to pounce on it, tweeting, "Bharati wearing red and white, is that a statement?" -- implying that she was supporting Jana Sena, whose flag features the same colours.

As the election season warmed up, it seemed that even the most mundane aspects of celebrities' lives went in for scrutiny, seeking hidden political messages. While some have praised the trend as a lighthearted way to engage with the electoral process, others tweeted that these celebrities were seen at Hyderabad polling booths and not in Andhra Pradesh.