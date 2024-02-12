Celebrities, Industrialists Invited To Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration, Poor, Farmers not seen: Rahul

Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that celebrities and industrialists were invited to Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, but the poor and farmers were seen at the event.

Addressing a gathering in Korba in Chhattisgarh while undertaking his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, kicked off at Thoubal in Manipur on January 14, Mr Gandhi said that the film personalities and industrialists were invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, but not a single poor man or a farmer was seen at the function.

“Did you see a poor man at the inauguration of Ram Mandir? I saw all the big businessmen and film personalities (there). I did not see a single poor man, did not see a farmer, did not see a labourer, did not see an unemployed person”, he said.

He said that even though the BJP calls India a ‘Hindu nation’, 74 percent of the country’s population and the poor in the general category in the country are not getting anything.

Mr Gandhi raised the issue of caste census and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never conduct the caste-based census. He reiterated that the caste census alone would usher in social justice in the country. Mr Gandhi also attacked the Centre over the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the demonetisation move. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach Surajpur in north Chhattisgarh on Monday night. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to make a night halt in Surajpur before resuming his yatra on Tuesday.