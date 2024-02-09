Celebrations in Karimnagar over Bharat Ratna for PV

Karimnagar: Even as glowing tributes and recollections of former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao poured in following the announcement that he had been conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously, members of his extended family in Karimnagar greeted the news with joy.

People distributed sweets in CVRN Colony of Karimnagar.One of Narasimha Rao’s nieces, Subhashini, said though the honour should have been bestowed upon the former prime minister long back, the family was happy that it finally happened.Amidst the celebrations that also saw bursting of firecrackers, she said all those related to the former prime minister were elated at the news. Suhasini is the daughter of Narasimha Rao’s brother Madhava Rao. Her husband K. Santosh Babu runs the PV Sahitya Peetham in Karimnagar. He said the family had been waiting for the announcement for a long time for the news about Narasimha Rao being awarded the Bharat Ratna, and that the family was thankful to Modi for the announcement.Narasimha Rao's daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeing beyond party lines and recognising the late Congress leader. Although the award had come “slightly” late, it's okay because it is the highest civilian honour, she said.“Narasimha Rao belongs to the whole nation,” Vani Devi said. “Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but he belongs to the whole nation.” she said.“Telangana people are very happy over the Bharat Ratna being conferred upon Narasimha Rao. The family members are overwhelmed. We are very excited,” Vani Devi added. The BRS MLC lauded the BRS government of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for having celebrated the birth centenary of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale.She said she was getting calls from Maharashtra and Odisha as he was elected as a member of Parliament from Ramtek and Berhampore and also from Nandyal and Hanamkonda in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Vani Devi and other BRS MLCs as well as BRS MLAs paid floral tributes to a portrait of Narasimha Rao kept in the legislature buildings here.