Celebrating A Timeless Tradition, Says Ranjani-Gayatri

Eminent vocalists Ranjani-Gayatri shared their thoughts with DC on winning the Padma Shri.

What was your initial response to receiving the Padma Shri?

Our first response was one of deep gratitude and quiet acknowledgement of all those who have contributed immensely to our journey. This honour fills us with pride in the tradition that has gifted us this path, and it strengthens our resolve to rededicate ourselves to the purpose of spreading this artform far and wide. It is not just a recognition of our work, but a reminder of the responsibility we carry as torchbearers of Carnatic music.

Whom would you like to acknowledge during this celebratory moment?

Our parents and gurus, first and foremost. Our parents nurtured in us an unconditional love for Indian classical music, and their sacrifices are the very reason we stand here today. Our Gurus—TS Krishnaswami and PS Narayanaswamy—bestowed upon us a treasure house of infinite musical gifts, discipline, and the true meaning of sadhana.

We also acknowledge our families, who have stood like rocks to support and anchor us, allowing us to soar high while they nourished us in every way. Their pride and joy in our journey have been our greatest strength. And above all, we recognize that without God’s grace, none of this would be possible. It is all part of the Divine plan.

To whom do you wish to dedicate this accolade?

We receive this honour on behalf of the entire parampara of Indian classical music—the generations of musicians, composers, gurus, and contributors on whose shoulders we stand. This recognition belongs equally to our teachers, our co-artistes, our families, and to the rasikas, fans and well-wishers who, over the past 39 years of our performing career, have supported, motivated, and inspired us to reach for the stars. This Padma Shri is not just ours—it is a collective celebration of the timeless tradition we are privileged to serve.