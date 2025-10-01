Ceiling Collapse At Odisha Puja Mandap Injures Three; Light Gate Mishap Adds To Safety Concerns

BHUBANESWAR: The festive spirit of Maha Navami in Cuttack’s Rajabagicha locality gave way to fear on Wednesday when a portion of the ceiling at a Durga Puja mandap collapsed, injuring three devotees. The accident occurred around 2 pm, when thousands of visitors were thronging pandals across the city despite heavy rainfall and gusty winds triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Eyewitnesses said a two-foot section of the ceiling, which was supporting bamboo tied to the decorative front gate, suddenly caved in under the combined weight of the structure and poles the day’s turbulent weather. Debris struck people standing beneath, injuring two women and a man. They were promptly rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital by members of the Rajabagicha Puja Committee and local volunteers.

Police reached the site soon after, sealed the pandal, and restricted entry pending safety checks.

The Rajabagicha mishap came within minutes of another incident in the city. At College Square, a towering 40-foot decorative light gate erected in front of Ravenshaw University partially collapsed. The structure, also supported by bamboo poles, had reportedly begun leaning earlier in the day before giving way. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as Commissionerate Police had cordoned off the stretch after noticing the tilt.

In the aftermath, traffic and pedestrian movement in the busy area was restricted, with the site sealed until the entire installation is dismantled.

The twin incidents have sparked fresh concern over the safety of temporary pandals and gates erected for Durga Puja celebrations in Cuttack, often called the “Silver City of Odisha.” Despite repeated weather alerts from the India Meteorological Department, nearly 400 large gates and bamboo-supported pandals were set up this year across major roads and intersections.