YSRC Plea for Halt to Vivekam Movie

Vijayawada: The Chief Electoral Officer has sought directions from the Election Commission on the release and streaming of Vivekam movie based on the life of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

YSRC lodged a representation to CEO, seeking stoppage of the movie in view of the ongoing CBI probe into the Viveka murder case. the office wrote to ECI seeking its word on the movie.Additional CEO and ex-officio joint secretary M.N. Harendhira Prasad referred the matter to Avinash Kumar, ECI principal secretary.In the letter, it was stated that Lella Appi Reddy, state general secretary, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Amaravati, has filed a complaint against the movie, "Vivekam biopic/Viveka biopic," alleging that its trailer has been streaming on YouTube channels of NS entertainment and other channels and that the name of the chief minister is being publicised along with the posts of the movie on YouTube.“The flags in the movie are similar to the YSRC flag and movie is trying to defame Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”The film is set to be released during the election time. However, the investigations pertaining to the demise of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy are still on and the case is pending before the court. Hence, the matter is subjudice, the complaint stated.“The film is a falsified version of the facts and if its release is not restrained, there is a possibility of violence as the film could influence voters in the coming elections.”YSRC noted that ECI, during the 2019 elections, banned the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by stating that “any movie that sub-serves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media during the time of elections.”The complainant has filed another petition with an additional contention that in the recent reel of the Instagram, the content showcased an objectionable conversation between the characters Bharathi (who is the wife of Jagan) and Avinash. “This was mainly intended to assassinate the character of Y.S. Bharathi and it is portraying that there is some relation between YS Bharathi and Avinash Reddy and also that there is involvement of them in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. “The content in the said reel clearly impacts the mindset of the voters against their free will to vote in the coming elections.”The ECI has been requested to issue necessary orders on the prayer of the complainant to stopping/streaming of the biopic film.