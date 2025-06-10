CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets NRIs in Sweden

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, who is visiting Sweden to attend the International IDEA Stockholm Conference on Electoral Integrity, being organized from June 10-12, held an interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Sweden.

The CEC reiterated the Election Commission’s focus on inclusive participation and civic engagement among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). He highlighted initiatives such as the Online Voter Registration System and the Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS), aimed at enabling greater participation of overseas voters.

Underlining India’s leadership in election management, Mr Gyanesh Kumar has been invited to deliver the inaugural keynote address at the Conference beginning Tuesday. Over 100 participants representing around 50 countries are taking part in the Conference, which is being organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swedish Election Authority, and the Australian Electoral Commission.

The massive scale of the Indian elections and the magnitude of the logistics involved in the exercise evinces keen interest amongst the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) across the world, ECI officials said. Apart from holding meetings with the senior officials of International IDEA, including the Secretary General, Mr. Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary-General of International IDEA. The CEC will also have bilaterals with the Chief Election Commissioners of nearly 20 countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, and Switzerland amongst others.