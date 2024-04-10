CCS Team Grills TDP Leader in 281-acre Land Dispute Case

Hyderabad: Kurnool TD leader and former police officer Mandra Sivananda Reddy on Wednesday appeared before the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in connection with the case pertaining to 281 acres of land at Budvel in Rajendranagar of Rangareddy in which he is one of the accused. A team of senior police officers grilled Reddy about his alleged real estate business activities in Hyderabad and asked him to submit documented evidence claiming the land ownership.

After submitting revenue records and documents certified by revenue officers, CCS police questioned him about influencing assigned landowners and encroaching government lands. They also questioned him about the alleged nexus with other businessmen in encroaching government land.

In 2021-2022, Reddy handed over cheques of `five lakh and `10 lakh to the assignees, which clearly established the beginning of the conspiracy to grab the assigned land. Investigations revealed that Reddy and others lobbied for changing the nature of land at various levels between 2019 and 2023 which finally resulted in the issue of a simple memo directing MRO, Rajendranagar to allot developed plots through conveyance deeds to the assignees and encroachers. All the plots were registered between April and September 2023 when Reddy got the lands registered in the company’s name by luring assignees.





