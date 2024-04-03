CCS Police Arrest Two Fake Maoists in Hanamkonda

Warangal: Central Crime Station (CCS) police officials arrested two fake Maoists who were allegedly threatening the businessmen and other people running hospitals in Hanamkonda and seized two mobile phones, the letters undersigned with Maoist names and a two-wheeler along with a computer from their possession on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner of police Devandar Reddy told the media that the arrested were identified as Dasari Srikanth, 25, a resident of Nallabelli mandal and Balini Mahesh, 31, of Kareemabad of Warangal.

To make easy money, the duo started threatening the local businessmen and owners of the hospitals in the name of Charla-Shabari Area Committee commander of the CPI Maoist organisation Devanna.

Four days ago, they visited NSR Groups firm which was running a dairy business, Azara Hospital and Deepak Skin Clinic in Hanamkonda and demanded money by showing the Maoist letter to produce their property papers and license of businesses. They also threatened them that they would be killed by Maoists if did not oblige them.

After a complaint from the victims, police registered a case and arrested the accused at Hanuman Junction near Mulugu Road.