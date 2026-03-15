CBSE Cancels Class XII Exams in Middle East

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class XII board examinations scheduled in several Middle East countries after reviewing the feasibility of conducting the tests in the region.

The decision applies to students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where the examinations were scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026.

According to a CBSE circular, earlier postponements had been communicated through notices issued on March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7 and March 9.

The board said the process for declaring the results of the affected Class XII candidates would be notified separately. It added that the mode of assessment and result declaration would be communicated in due course.

The announcement follows a series of disruptions to the examination schedule. The board had earlier postponed the Class X and Class XII board examinations scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 6 for the academic year 2025–26 in the seven countries.

CBSE has a strong presence in the Middle East region with a large number of affiliated schools. According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2023, there are 217 CBSE-affiliated schools in the region.

The United Arab Emirates has the highest number, with 106 CBSE-affiliated schools located in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This is followed by 37 schools in Saudi Arabia, 26 in Kuwait, 21 in Oman, 19 in Qatar and eight in Bahrain.