CBI takes over probe into youth’s murder in Bemetara in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: Following a request from the State government in Chhattisgarh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Friday re-registered a case against 12 accused persons on allegations related to the murder case of a youth in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh.



With this, the CBI has taken over investigation of the case earlier registered vide FIR No. 87/2023 dated April 8, 2023 at Saja police station in Bemetara district against 12 named persons Under Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, 307, 302 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), on a complaint.

It was alleged that the children studying in class seven and eight of a village were returning from school, when boys from a community working in the junk shop beat them up, on which a meeting was held. It was also alleged that when the victim along with his friends went to the locality of the said community in the afternoon, the members of the community started pelting stones from the roof.

The victim fell down as a result sustained head injuries. Thereafter, the 12 accused and others allegedly killed the victim with a sharp knife or deadly weapons. During its investigation, local police found criminal evidence against 12 FIR named accused and arrested them.

Subsequently, local police filed a Charge-sheet before the competent court. Presently, all the charge-sheeted accused persons are in judicial custody. The case was kept open for further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPc and has now been taken over by CBI for investigation.

The 12 persons named in the FIR are as follows: Nawab Khan, Jalil Khan, Basir Khan, Mukhtar Mohd, Safiq Mohd, Abdul Khan, Akbar Khan, Mohammed Janab, Ayub Khan, Nizamuddin, Rashid Khan and Kallu Khan, all natives of Shaktighat Biranpur in Bemetara.