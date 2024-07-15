CBI takes over probe into Chhattisgarh CGPSC Chairman’s irregularities case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case on the request of State government of Chhattisgarh for investigation of cases, earlier registered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (CB) Raipur against then Chairman, then Secretary, then Controller of Examinations, all of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and others.



The case was booked following allegations of abusing their official position by recruiting their sons, daughter, relatives, and their acquaintances etc. who were allegedly ineligible candidates for various posts in Chhattisgarh government in examination and interviews conducted during the year 2020-2022.

It has been further alleged that the son of then Chairman was allegedly selected as Deputy Collector, his elder brother’s son as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and his sister's daughter as Labor Officer, wife of his son as Deputy Collector and his brother's daughter-in-law as District Excise Officer.

It has been further alleged that then Secretary of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh got selected his son for the post of Deputy Collector. It was also alleged that, among others; sons, daughters, relatives of then senior officers of the Chhattisgarh government as well of political leaders and functionaries were selected as Deputy Collectors and DSPs. The CBI is conducting searches at residential premises of then Chairman, Secretary, and CGPSC and also at official premises of Controller of Examination, CGPSC at Raipur and Bhilai.